Comedian Mike Epps will bring “The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival” to Toyota Arena in Ontario on Friday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.
Epps will lead the show with an all-star lineup, including Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Gary Owen and Tommy Davidson.
Praised for his performance in the Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” starring opposite Eddie Murphy, Epps is generating buzz among his peers for being a comedy actor but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent.
Last summer, Epps released his latest standup special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike” (Netflix), and dropped his single “We Goin’ Out” feat. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown.
Up next, Epps will be starring in the Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws” with Wanda Sykes, “The House Next Door,” sequel to the 2016 film “Meet The Blacks” and “Last Friday.”
Tickets to the festival are on sale at the Toyota Arena box office and ticketmaster.com.
Prices range from $59-$125. For more information, visit www.FabulouslyFunny.com.
