The City of Fontana was unable to have its traditional summer concert series at Miller Park this year, but now the city will be bringing back the live music with one special outdoor show.
On Thursday, Sept. 2, Uptown Funk -- a popular Bruno Mars tribute band -- will be performing a free concert at Miller Park Amphitheater from 7 to 9 p.m.
Local residents are invited to grab their lawn chairs and head to the local venue for this family-friendly event, which will also feature food vendors.
The concert is presented by the City of Fontana Community Services Department.
Miller Park is located at 17004 Arrow Boulevard. For more information, visit Recreation.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6900.
