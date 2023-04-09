Students at Fontana A.B. Miller High School will be presenting dance performances at the school this week.
“New Beginnings: An Exhibition Dance Concert” will take place on April 12 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Miller Theater. New Beginnings is a showcase event for students in the Dance 1 and Dance 2 classes at Miller.
—— THEN ON APRIL 14 AND 15, the Miller Dance Conservatory will be presenting “Movement and Sounds: 25,” celebrating the 25th year of the school’s dance program.
Shows will take place at 7 p.m. both days in the theater, and a virtual showing will be available on April 14.
This year's concert is inspired by Rolling Stone magazine’s “200 Greatest Dance Songs of All Time.” Each choreographer was assigned to create a playlist of three to five songs from the Rolling Stones' playlist for another choreographer in the show. The task for each choreographer was to create choreography using one or more of the songs from the playlist curated for them.
Tickets for the shows can be purchased at https://www.onthestage.tickets/fontana-a-b-miller-high-school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.