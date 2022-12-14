Mindi Abair will be bringing her “I Can’t Wait for Christmas Tour” to Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Abair, a two-time Grammy Award nominee, is a saxophonist, vocalist, and author of “How To Play Madison Square Garden.” She was the featured saxophonist on “American Idol.”
Her show will also feature Vincent Ingala, Lindsey Webster, and Adam Hawley.
Lewis Family Playhouse is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive inside Victoria Gardens. For more information, call (909) 477-2752 or visit https://www.cityofrc.us/vgcc
