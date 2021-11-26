A classic American story is brought to life on stage as LifeHouse Theater presents the return of its original musical, “Miracle on 34th Street.”
New York City is turned upside down at Christmas when a department store Santa claims to be the real Saint Nick. Faith itself goes on trial as authorities grapple with the true spirit of the season.
Performances begin Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. and will continue on weekends through Dec. 29.
Regular advance ticket prices for each production are $22 or $26 for adults and $11 or $13 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com. Tickets are $2 more the day of the performance. Guests are encouraged to reserve seats early as performances will sell out.
Written by Debra E. Brooks with music and lyrics by Brooks, Dustin Ceithamer and Wayne Scott, “Miracle on 34th Street” brings the joy and wonder of the Christmas season to the stage.
“All the fun, familiar characters we have come to know and cherish for generations will be part of this musical,” said Scott, the LifeHouse founder and president. “This is truly a heartwarming rendition of a family favorite and a wonderful launch to our 28th season.”
“Miracle on 34th Street” features talented performers from all over the Inland Empire. Playing the role of Kris Kringle is Jerry Cason. Hannah Smith plays the adorable Susan Walker and Jana Smith portrays her mother, Doris Walker. Nathan Smith is featured in the role of Fred Gailey.
“Miracle on 34th Street” is directed by Jeffrey A. DeWitt, with vocal direction by Nick Diliberto.
LifeHouse Theater’s 28th season will continue in 2022 with “Sherlock Holmes and the Hound of the Baskervilles” (Jan. 15-30), “Beauty and the Beast” (Feb. 12-March 13), “Jericho: The Story of Joshua and Rahab” (March 26-April 24), “Pride and Prejudice” (May 7-June 12), “King Arthur” (June 25-July 24), “Alice in Wonderland” (Aug. 13-Sept. 11) and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” (Sept. 24-Oct. 23).
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater. More information can be found by visiting the website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
