Country music star Miranda Lambert will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The show is part of "The Wildcard Tour" in support of Lambert's seventh studio album, which was released last November.
“The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you,” said Lambert. “It is universal. Which is why I’m excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We’re going to have a blast!”
Cody Johnson and LANCO will be special guests at the concert.
Lambert has enjoyed a very successful career as a platinum-album-selling singer. She has received Grammy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and Country Music Association Awards.
For more information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
