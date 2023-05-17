Ready for a top-notch theatre production?
A tragedy of passion and beauty, "Miss Saigon" is one of the most stunning theatrical spectacles of all time.
Nominated for numerous Olivier, Tony and Drama Desk awards, "Miss Saigon" is the second massively successful offering from the creators of “Les Misérables,” Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil.
The upcoming production at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts features a helicopter that flies in and lands on stage as well as a full size '57 Cadillac and a 16-foot tall statue.
“This show is the biggest scenery show you will see in the Inland Empire,” said producer Jesse Dinkel. “It is beautiful and the talent is amazing in this show!”
In the turmoil of the Vietnam War, Chris, an American soldier, and Kim, a Vietnamese girl, fall in love and marry but are distressingly separated when Saigon falls. As years pass, Chris, unable to contact Kim, remarries and attempts to move on with his life. Kim, however, gives birth to Chris’ son and waits faithfully for Chris’ return. When circumstances bring Chris back to Vietnam, he learns the truth but, before he is able to speak with Kim, she takes her own life to ensure that their son will be taken back to America with his father.
Performances are scheduled for May 19 at 8 p.m., May 20 at 2 and 8 p.m., and May 21 at 2 p.m.
The California Theatre is located at 562 West Fourth Street in San Bernardino. For ticket information, call (909) 885-5152 for ticket information or visit Ticketmaster.com.
