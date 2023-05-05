Missy Elliott will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on Tuesday, May 9.
Elliott, who is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, has made her mark for writing, rapping, singing, and music production.
Additional shows at Yaamava’ Theater this month include:
• Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12 — Incubus
• Saturday, May 13 — Andy Hui
• Sunday, May 14 — Lilit Hovhannisyan and Vache Amaryan
• Thursday, May 18 — Andrea Bocelli
For more information on any of these performances, visit yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.
