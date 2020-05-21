Morongo Casino, Resort and Spa in Cabazon will be opening this Friday, May 22, but San Manuel Casino in Highland will remain closed for now.
Morongo Casino, Resort and Spa, which had been temporarily closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be opening under certain conditions.
Visitors will be required to wear a mask and have their temperatures screened. Guest capacity will be limited and social distancing measures will be enforced at the casino, which is located in Riverside County.
----- MEANWHILE, San Manuel announced on May 21 that its closure will be extended beyond May 31.
"While we are hoping for a reopening date in June, it is too early to announce one with absolute certainty," the casino said in a news release.
“As the coronavirus pandemic and our response to it continues to affect just about every aspect of our world, we remain committed to the principle that the health and safety of our community is simply the most important priority. We look to local and state health and safety guidance, as well as our own retained medical experts, to identify the path to the safest and most sustainable reopening."
