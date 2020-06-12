Movie theaters are now allowed to reopen in San Bernardino County, under certain conditions, the county has announced.
However, there was no immediate announcement by Fontana's Regency 8 or other local theaters about their reopening plans. All of the theaters had been shut down since mid-March due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Health officials said the theaters can open their doors provided they limit attendance for each theater to 25 percent of capacity or 100 patrons, whichever is less.
This guidance was added on June 8 by the State Department of Public Health to guidance issued previously for family entertainment centers, which can be seen at https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-family-entertainment.pdf.
Movie theaters join campgrounds, RV parks, bars, wineries, fitness facilities, hotels, museums, and zoos in being able to reopen in counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness, including San Bernardino County.
Not included in this announcement were nail salons, tattoo studios, performance venues, and youth sports, which had not yet been authorized to reopen as of June 11.
"Businesses and activities staying open depends heavily on compliance with public health guidance and safe practices," the county said in a news release. "In addition to limiting gatherings to allow for physical distancing, people should wear face coverings in public and wash their hands frequently. Seniors and others who are vulnerable to illness should be especially cautious. Sharp increases in cases and hospital admissions could prompt the state to re-close businesses and activities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.