Members of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra will be presenting the third concert in their hybrid 92nd season.
“Mozart and Beethoven” will premier digitally on Saturday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. on the Symphony's new SBSOtv platform accessible from the website, www.sanbernardinosymphony.org.
A second matinee airing will follow on Sunday, May 16 at 3 p.m.
The performance will feature renowned piano soloist David Kaplan.
Tickets for the digital concert are $65 per household. All tickets may be purchased online at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or by calling the box office at (909) 381-5388. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
