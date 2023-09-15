In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the San Bernardino County Museum will launch a new exhibit titled “Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America,” which will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
The 2023 theme recognizes the significant achievements of the Hispanic community in politics and industry. Organized and curated in partnership with the Inland Empire Latino Art Association, the exhibit features work by local Inland Empire artists.
A complimentary opening night reception is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m., sponsored by the San Bernardino County Museum Association. Light refreshments and entertainment will be available.
Museum galleries will be open during the event. General admission is $10 for adults, $8 for military members or seniors, $7 for students, and $5 for children between the ages 6 and 12. The museum offers free admission to Museum Association members and children under the age of five.
Parking is free and the museum is accessible to persons with disabilities. For more information, visit museum.sbcounty.gov.
