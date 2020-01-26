The San Bernardino County Museum has announced the 2020 dates for the popular Cosmic Nights, astronomy-themed evening events.
The museum works in partnership with the San Bernardino Valley Amateur Astronomers (SBVAA), and at the Victor Valley Museum, the museum’s branch in Apple Valley, in partnership with High Desert Astronomical Society (HiDAS).
At San Bernardino County Museum, 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, Cosmic Nights will be held:
• Saturday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Friday, June 26, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
At Victor Valley Museum, 11873 Apple Valley Road in Apple Valley:
• Saturday, March 14, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The evenings feature telescope viewing and an opportunity to discuss astronomy with the telescope operators. Visitors are also encouraged to bring binoculars or set up their own telescopes.
The events take place outdoors, weather permitting, and guests are advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Guests are welcome to set up portable lawn chairs and blankets for extended viewing. Museum galleries will be open during the event and regular admission applies. Tickets are available in advance online by visiting http://www.sbcounty.gov/museum or may be purchased at the door.
The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. Cosmic Nights are included with general admission. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults, $8 for military members or seniors, $7 for students, and $5 for children aged 5 to 12. Children under five and Museum Association members are admitted free. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum.
