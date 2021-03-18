Museums are now reopening to the public in San Bernardino County under the new health guidelines, and exhibits are planned at two locations this month.
• San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands is reopening this weekend (March 18-21) and will feature the long-awaited exhibit, "Here Comes the Sun: Solar Science and Spirituality."
The exhibit features dramatic, large scale footage from NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory.
While the county is in the red tier, a 25 percent capacity guideline will be followed, including temporarily modified hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Victor Valley Museum in Apple Valley will reopen on Wednesday, March 24, featuring the exhibit "Military in the Mojave." The exhibit features artifacts and stories of the role that local residents played during wartime, including USAF Captain Joseph McConnell and Purple Heart recipient Army Lt. Manuel Rodriguez. While in the red tier, a 25 percent capacity guideline will be followed, including temporarily modified hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, the historic John Rains House in Rancho Cucamonga will reopen to the public on Saturday, March 20. While in the red tier, one-hour site tours can be scheduled 24 hours in advance, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling (909) 798-8608. No drop-in tours will be offered at this time, and only small related groups (no more than 10) are permitted.
All visitors will be required to follow Centers for Disease Control and California Department of Public Health guidelines, including wearing masks over the mouth and nose during the entire visit, maintaining six feet of social distancing, and using hand sanitizer located throughout the museum.
One year ago, the museum adhered to state orders, closed to the public due to the coronavirus crisis, and reopened for only two weeks in June.
During the closure, the museum staff developed virtual and drive-through programming to continue to engage the local community. Proving popular with families, these programs have included Old West Days, Old Spanish Trail Days, Cosmic Nights, Science Spooktacular, and Arthropolooza: The Ultimate Bugfest.
“During the last year, I’ve watched our County Museum staff adapt expertly, with resilience and creativity, in order to continue to serve the public," said Museum Director Melissa Russo. "We are all thrilled to welcome the public back safely to see our fantastic new exhibits.”
For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum to see the full schedule of activities.
