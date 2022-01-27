“A Recipe for Murder,” a musical murder mystery, will be presented at Center Stage Theater in Fontana on Saturday night, Jan. 29.
This special all-new event includes a full three–course dinner intertwined with devilishly fun entertainment.
From the moment that guests arrive, they are greeted by a quirky cast of characters that will give them a glimpse into what is about to come.
The show is presented in three acts between courses; however, even while dining, the six mysterious characters engage guests in quiet conversation about the mystery at hand.
Center Stage Theater is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For information, call (909) 429-7469 or visit www.centerstagefontana.com.
