The 105th National Orange Show Fair will run from Wednesday, April 20 to Sunday, April 24 in San Bernardino.
This event, which is returning after a two-year hiatus, will provide a wide variety of entertainment, including carnival rides and games, live music, local vendors, food, exhibits, contests, and memorabilia.
Free attractions with fair admission will include the Live Shark Encounter, All-Alaskan Pig Races, Brad’s World of Reptiles, the Flying Royals Trapeze Show, Petting Zoo, Mind Works, Butterfly Adventures, Lorikeet Encounter, Orange Show Speedway auto race, fireworks, and art exhibitions.
On opening day, April 20, admission is free and gates open at 5 p.m.
Admission is $2 on April 21 and 22. During the weekend of April 23 and 24, gates will open at noon and admission is $5.
Kids ages 4 and under are admitted free.
Carnival ride tickets and wristbands will be sold each day.
Entertainment will include:
April 20 — Akrasia and Limonite
April 21 — The Joy Reunion (as seen on “The Voice”) and country musician Darryl Worley
April 22 — Bruno and the Hooligans tribute band and Soul Pointe.
April 23 — San Bernardino Teen Music Workshop, Fuentez Latin Entertainment, and the auto race
April 24 — Mariachi Generacion Musical and Latin Nation Band.
For more information, visit: www.nosevents.com.
