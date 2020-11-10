The Christmas on Euclid Experience, a non-profit organization produced by the Greater Ontario Convention and Visitors Bureau, has begun the traditional construction of the 12 Nativity scenes in Ontario.
The process overall will take several days to construct and includes the crèche’s, the mural backdrops, lights and finally the placement of the almost life size statues in each crèche.
The iconic award winning Nativity scenes have been a tradition for thousands of visitors each year since the first one was displayed in 1958. Community leaders and businesses funded the 12 scenes, with the last one added in 1976.
Rudolph Vargas, a well-known Los Angeles artist and sculptor, was hired to create the Biblical figures and he supervised the creation of the backdrops. The scenes have undergone restoration, but it is an ongoing effort to maintain, restore, and preserve the pieces of art. New crèche’s were built last year.
Donations to support these efforts can be made on the website or mailed directly to Christmas on Euclid at 2000 E. Convention Center Way, Ontario CA 91764.
The scenes are pieces of art on display for several weeks beginning Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Day and will be found on the Euclid Avenue median from “C” Street to “F” Street. Families, groups, and individuals are welcome to stroll along Euclid and enjoy the scenes, each illustrating a specific time in the life of Jesus. A self-guided tour script can be printed from the website to use as an educational tool.
Due to mandated restrictions on event gatherings during this COVID-19 pandemic, many of the annual events, such as the craft fair and community sing-a-long, have been canceled. However, virtual events will take place and participation is free. For more information, visit www.ChristmasOnEuclid.com.
