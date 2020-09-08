Summer may be over, but the City of Fontana still wants to party like it’s 1980.
The city will bring residents a community favorite, Neon Nation, to the virtual stage performing hits from the 1980s on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. The concert will air on KFON-TV and Facebook.
Neon Nation has performed several times during Fontana's Summer Concert Series over the years. From the comfort of their homes, residents are invited to enjoy this free concert on TV or online.
For more information, visit Recreation.Fontana.org or call the Community Services Department at (909) 349-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.