The annual New Book Festival will be coming to the Lewis Library and Technology Center on Saturday, April 1.
The free, family-friendly event will take place from 2 to 6 p.m.
Thousands of new books will be available for residents to check out.
There will be special appearances by people portraying Batman, Spider-Man, Rapunzel, and Tiana.
The first 500 people in line will receive a free bag.
The New Book Festival is always a popular attraction at the library, which is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
