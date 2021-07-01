Fontana residents have a new place to grow their food, stay active, and play.
Starting this month, the City of Fontana’s new Central City Park (located at 8328 Cypress Avenue) is offering a couple of unique rental amenities to the community: a 0.75-acre Community Garden and a 10-lane horseshoe area.
The Community Garden provides a place to enjoy gardening, grow fruits, plants, and vegetables and encourage a healthy lifestyle. The garden includes 30 individual plots with two ADA accessible plots. The city provides seeds, small plants when available, tools, and water.
The horseshoe lanes create another opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors with family and friends. Players can check out equipment from the nearby Cypress Center or bring their own horseshoes while they take advantage of the convenient parking, playground, soccer fields, or walking the Pacific Electric Trail.
For rental information of garden plots or horseshoe lanes, contact the Cypress Center at (909) 349-6988 or visit Rentals.Fontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.