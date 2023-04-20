A new Disney On Ice show called “Let’s Celebrate” is being presented at Toyota Arena in Ontario this weekend (April 20-23).
Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as the Mouse-ter of Ceremonies, Mickey Mouse, leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters.
Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy will be joined by an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, and Tiana.
The wintry wonderland of Disney’s “Frozen” also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all.
The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography, and a breathtaking set.
For tickets or more information, visit toyota-arena.com.
