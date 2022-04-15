Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel (formerly San Manuel Casino) has officially opened its all-new entertainment venue, Yaamava’ Theater.
The state-of-the-art theater in Highland christened its opening night on April 14 by playing host to an exclusive private performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Yaamava’ Theater is aiming to become one of Southern California’s “must see” entertainment venues, bringing an intimate theater experience to the region. The inaugural performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Grammy Award winners who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, set the stage for future performances by some of the world’s biggest names in entertainment.
“For 35 years, we have provided our guests with best-in-class gaming and entertainment, and now we're taking it to the next level with Yaamava' Theater," said Peter Arceo, general manager at Yaamava' Resort and Casino.
Yaamava’ Theater is equipped with the latest entertainment technology and premium seating comforts. The theater has a maximum capacity to accommodate approximately 3,000 guests, which can scale down to 2,500 for shows with reserved seating only.
“We are proud to have built a venue that provides an intimate and thrilling experience that can’t be replicated,” said Drew Dixon, vice president of entertainment at Yaamava’ Resort and Casino. “More importantly, we are excited about the talent we have in store and can’t wait to bring top entertainment to our guests and community.”
The artists who will be performing for the public at the theater have not yet been announced.
Powered by internationally renowned L-Acoustics, Yaamava’ Theater encompasses guests in state-of-the-art acoustic sound, making it a good venue for fans who enjoy a more private and exclusive evening. The theater also offers an immersive visual experience with three large video walls, a broadcast-quality video room with Panasonic cameras, and two large catwalks extending into the house for greater lighting and video production adaptability that will bring fans closer to their favorite artists.
Yaamava’ Theater is the final phase of the $760 million Yaamava’ Resort and Casino expansion.
For more information about Yaamava’ Theater and upcoming events, visit Yaamava.com/Yaamava-theater or follow Yaamava’ Resort and Casino on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
