A new exhibition for all ages entitled "SuperMonsterCity! America’s Monsters, Superheroes, and Villains" will be at the San Bernardino County Museum from June 10 to Aug. 29.
This exhibition is a collection of more than 300 action figures, posters, games and other items from the 1960s, '70s, '80s, '90s 2000s, and 2010s consisting of superheroes, monsters, and villains.
The collection ranges from well-known DC and Marvel comic book characters to Hollywood monsters of the 1960s. These toys are presented alongside their original packaging, posters, and other advertising materials that give further insight into the historical contexts and the evolution of toy design.
"SuperMonsterCity" is part of a traveling exhibition, and items featured in this exhibition are curated by Stephen Yogi Rueff and include David Barnhill’s collection of more than 200,000 vintage toys and memorabilia.
The San Bernardino County Museum’s exhibits of regional, cultural and natural history and the Museum’s other events and programs reflect the effort by the Board of Supervisors to achieve the Countywide Vision by celebrating arts, culture, and education in the county, creating quality of life for residents and visitors.
The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum.
