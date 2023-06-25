New Kids on the Block will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland on June 29 and 30.
One of the most popular boy bands ever, New Kids on the Block achieved huge success in the 1980s and early 1990s. The group has sold more than 80 million records worldwide.
During the month of July, several shows will be coming to Yaamava’ Theater:
Thursday, July 13 — Maxwell
Saturday, July 15 — The Jacksons
Monday, July 17 — Train
Thursday, July 20 — Enrique Iglesias
For more information about any of these concerts, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater
