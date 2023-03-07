Inland Pacific Ballet will be presenting the world premiere of “LilYpada,” a new original musical for all ages, at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga.
The show, which combines musical theater and ballet, will be staged on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.
In “LilYpada,” change is in the air when young Liya learns her mother is planning to move them from New York City back to her hometown of Rancho Cucamonga. Her Grammy and Grandpa are excited, but Liya doesn’t want to leave all her friends at the Performing Arts School she has been attending. She looks for guidance from her father, but he only gives her a mysterious message about a secret garden.
Falling asleep and dreaming, Liya is transported and lost in an imaginary land inhabited by the Lilypas, beautiful giant dancing butterflies. Ruled by Queen Lilypas, Liya is offered help to get home and introduced to a cadre of comical characters who will keep her safe from the OooAaas and Bat Faith. With help from Libelle, Jack the Turtle, Thorn the Twisted Beetle, Sir Snobby Snail, the Lilypas and others, Liya must go on a quest to find her way home.
“The story of ‘LilYpada’ originated in 2015 with only a few scenes and characters during our IPB Academy Summer Intensive, and we continued to develop the story over the past seven years,” said Zaylin Cano, the director of the show. “It is a completely original story with all original music. The 66 talented members of the cast are so excited to be involved. The music is outstanding with memorable melodies and rich harmonies. The story has depth and is one that adults and kids will relate to, and we think the audience will have a great time too.”
The cast includes well-known guest artists Debbie Prutsman and Jonathan Sharp.
Lewis Family Playhouse is located at Victoria Gardens Cultural Center, 12505 Cultural Center Drive.
For reservations and information, call (877) 858-8422 or go to https://www.cityofrc.us/news/lilypada-new-original-musical.
