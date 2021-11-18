The fierce competition of Nitro Rallycross will be coming to Glen Helen Raceway during the weekend of Nov. 20-21.
Nitro RX offers intense, head-to-head action with the biggest jumps in racing, as well as steep banked turns inspired by motocross.
Travis Pastrana, who won at the third stop of Nitro RX’s championship tour in Phoenix earlier this month, will be seeking a repeat at the debut event at Glen Helen.
In addition to Pastrana, 10-time X Games medalist Tanner Foust and rallycross legend Scott Speed are among the more than 20 drivers who will compete.
The Phoenix event featured a special appearance by a racing star very familiar to auto enthusiasts in Fontana — NASCAR driver Kyle Busch. In his rallycross debut, Busch fought his way from the last row of the grid to finish just off the podium in fourth place.
Launched in 2018 by Pastrana and the innovators of Nitro Circus, Nitro Rallycross has delighted fans with its innovative purpose-built courses, banked turns inspired by the wide-open action of Supercross and short-form, head-to-head competition.
To experience Nitro RX’s high-flying thrills in person, tickets can be purchased at https://www.nitrorallycross.com/calendar. Fans can also watch live on Peacock and YouTube.
