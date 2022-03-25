The popular Noches con Ritmo salsa music and dance series is returning to Fontana.
The twice-monthly events, which had been shut down because of COVID-19 concerns, will be back at Center Stage Theater starting on Thursday, March 31.
Notes con Ritmo will run from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for guests 18 years and older. There is a $10 cover charge.
The salsa nights feature a DJ, a dance lesson by Evie Quinones at 7 p.m., a live band at 8:30 p.m., food and beverages for purchase, and a large dance floor for participants to show off their new or seasoned moves.
The entertainment schedule:
• March 31 — Orquesta Bonko’ | DJ Jorge
• April 14 — Clave Dura | DJ Ron
• April 28 — La Salsa Buena | DJ Jorge
• May 12 — The Mamboson Salsa | DJ Ron
• May 26 — Sonora Pá Gosá | DJ Jorge
COVID-19 guidelines at the time of the event will apply.
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call Fontana Cultural Arts at (909) 349-6978 or visit Arts.Fontana.org.
