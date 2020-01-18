Louie Cruz Beltran

Louie Cruz Beltran will be performing during a Noches con Ritmo event at Center Stage Theater in Fontana on Thursday, Jan. 23.

A new season of Noches con Ritmo dancing excitement will be getting under way this month at Center Stage Theater in Fontana.

The events take place once every two weeks on Thursday nights.

Salsa lessons are provided at 7 p.m., and then open dancing takes place from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Admission is $5 before 9 p.m. and $7 after 9 p.m. Persons must be 18 years old or older in order to attend.

The schedule for the first part of 2020:

Jan. 23 -- Louie Cruz Beltran Latin Jazz Ensemble

Feb. 13 -- Orquesta Tabaco y Ron​

Feb. 27 -- Clave Dura

March 12 -- The Mambop Latin Band

March 26 -- La Salsa Buena

April 9 -- La Charanga Cubana

April 23 -- Arsenio Project

May 7 -- Sonora Pá Gosá

May 21 -- Orquesta Bonkó

Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue.

For more information, call (909) 429-7469.

