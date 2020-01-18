A new season of Noches con Ritmo dancing excitement will be getting under way this month at Center Stage Theater in Fontana.
The events take place once every two weeks on Thursday nights.
Salsa lessons are provided at 7 p.m., and then open dancing takes place from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Admission is $5 before 9 p.m. and $7 after 9 p.m. Persons must be 18 years old or older in order to attend.
The schedule for the first part of 2020:
Jan. 23 -- Louie Cruz Beltran Latin Jazz Ensemble
Feb. 13 -- Orquesta Tabaco y Ron
Feb. 27 -- Clave Dura
March 12 -- The Mambop Latin Band
March 26 -- La Salsa Buena
April 9 -- La Charanga Cubana
April 23 -- Arsenio Project
May 7 -- Sonora Pá Gosá
May 21 -- Orquesta Bonkó
Center Stage is located at 8463 Sierra Avenue.
For more information, call (909) 429-7469.
