“The Nutcracker” will be performed by Inland Pacific Ballet at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside.
The show will be staged on Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays, Dec. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m.
This annual holiday production, which has a cast of 60 dancers, tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve and sets out on a wondrous journey to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets.
The Fox Performing Arts Center is located at 3801 Mission Inn Avenue.
The show is recommended for children ages 3 and older.
For tickets and more information, visit ipballet.org or call (909) 482-1590.
