Old West Days will be coming to the San Bernardino County Museum during the weekend of Jan. 14 and 15.
Visitors to the museum are invited to step back in time to the days of the American West, where they can uncover all the local history about 19th century living on America’s western frontier, a unique landscape of converging cultures.
“This is an event not to miss, especially since we were the recipient of the 2020 National Association of Counties (NACo) Achievement Award in the Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation category for Old West Days,” the museum said in a news release. “We are thrilled to bring this event back and highlight all the remarkable work being done by the partners in our region to promote cultural heritage.”
Old West Days will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Museum galleries will be open during the event, and regular admission applies.
The museum is located at 2024 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands. For more information, call (909) 798-8608 or visit https://museum.sbcounty.gov/event/old-west-days/
