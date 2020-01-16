Old West Days will be returning to the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands the weekend of Jan. 18 and 19.
The special event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, will feature demonstrations, re-enactors, and entertainment.
Visitors can participate in numerous activities such as quilting, leatherworking, rope lassoing, posing for old style photographs in western clothing with a stagecoach backdrop, and trying their luck at card games like Faro, Vingt Un and Grand Hazard.
Nineteen local nonprofit partners are participating in the event, including the UCCE 4H Club, San Bernardino County Regional Parks Calico Ghost Town, Old Spanish Trail Association, Spanish Town Heritage Foundation, Malki Museum, Big Bear Historical Society, Heritage Trails Association, San Bernardino Historical and Pioneer Society, Mission Inn Museum, Riverside Historical Society, Riverside County Parks Open Space District, Gilman Ranch Hands, Inland Empire Handweavers Guild, the Crosstwisters, UCCE San Bernardino Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers, Redlands Conservancy, Inland Resource Conservation Gardening, and the Valley Prospectors of San Bernardino.
The Brennans, a popular bluegrass family band that was a big hit at the event in 2019, will perform on both days throughout the event.
Re-enactor Pico Pistolero, certified scoundrel and snake-oil pitchman, will be demonstrating card games, tricks, and scams.
“We can’t wait for history buffs, families, and other visitors to be able to travel back in time and experience the Old West again right here at the San Bernardino County Museum," said Jennifer Dickerson, the museum's curator of history. "Our community partners will help us immerse guests in the rambunctious and lively early history of our region with engaging demonstrations and fun activities.”
The San Bernardino County Museum is located at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands.
The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old West Days is included with general admission, which is $10 for adults, $8 for military members or seniors, $7 for students, and $5 for children aged 5 to 12. Children under five and Museum Association members are admitted free. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum.
