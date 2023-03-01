The musical “Oliver!” will be presented by LifeHouse Theater in the upcoming weeks.
The well-known characters of Charles Dickens’ 19th Century London, including the orphan Oliver Twist, come to life in this endearing story of triumph.
Performances begin Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. and will continue on weekends through April 2. Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. (except Opening Night) and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Advance ticket prices are $27 or $25 for adults and $13 or $12 for children ages 3-11 (no children under 3 are admitted) and can be purchased over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard by calling (909) 335-3037. Tickets are available online at boxoffice.lifehousetheater.com.
“We are excited to at long last bring back Dickens’ classic ‘Oliver’ story to our stage,” said Wayne Scott, president and founder of LifeHouse Theater. “The plight of Oliver, and the hope he exhibits, is inspiring to audiences of all ages.”
The theater is located at 1135 N. Church Street in Redlands, next to the Redlands Christian School. Free parking is available in back of the theater. More information can be found by visiting the website at www.lifehousetheater.com.
