In honor of the Year of the Rat -- a creature signifying wealth and surplus, according to the Chinese zodiac -- Ontario Mills will be celebrating with a family-friendly festival.
The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Fashion Alley, near Coach.
Shoppers are invited to California’s largest outlet and value-retail destination for Asian-inspired performances, artistry, prizes and treats for all ages.
Attendees will enjoy a variety of fun entertainment and activities inspired by the occasion, including face painting, lion dancers, Kung fu demonstrations, stilt walkers, balloon making, photo booth, live music, craft table, hot tea and cookie station, and prize wheel.
The center will be giving away special offer guides, while supplies last, at Simon Guest Services including deals from adidas Outlet, Coach, The North Face, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Saks OFF 5th and more.
