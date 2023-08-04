Five years in the making, a free, family-friendly exhibit about the history, present, and future of water conservation in the Inland Empire has now opened.
The Ontario Museum of History and Art is presenting “Built on Water: Ontario and Inland Southern California.”
The exhibit brings together the story of local water agencies, regional tribes, agriculture, water conservation, and the creation of the City of Ontario.
A community reception will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 6-9 p.m., in conjunction with the quarterly Ontario Art Walk.
“We have been working on bringing this exhibit to life for the past five years and are very excited to finally open the doors and be able to share information about the importance of clean, reliable water for our region,” said Marissa Kucheck, museum arts and culture director. “Water is such a precious resource and even though it played a very prominent role in the region’s development, there is only a finite amount available to us. If, as a community, we can understand our water footprint and the small changes we can make in our daily lives, it can help conserve for future generations. That is what this exhibit is about.”
Interactive elements of the exhibit that visitors will be able to enjoy include:
• Historical artifacts: Unique artifacts tied to the history of water in the region like an 1800s supply trolley that was used during the construction of the San Antonio Canyon water tunnels and canned water that were produced by Ontario’s oldest-running business, the Graber Olive House.
• Mobile app: The Water Keepers app will be available for download onto a phone, and it explores the past, present, and future of water management through choose-your-own adventure storytelling and puzzle challenges.
• Virtual reality: A virtual reality experience that will bring to life the impact that water has on the migration of the monarch butterfly in the region.
• Community voices: Listen to different members of the community talk about how water impacts their work and daily lives.
• Science: Technical information about the water cycle, well systems and more.
“The artifacts and images on display throughout the exhibit come not only from the Museum’s own collection, but from local water agencies, archives, cultural institutions, personal collections, and businesses,” said Michelle Sifuentes, curator of collections. “Each item and image tell a story about water, from the remnants of an old redwood domestic water pipe and the Chaffey Fountain to the images of the Tongva/Gabrielino community and the citrus groves of the past.”
The community reception on Aug. 19 will include music, food, artist vendors, and hands-on activities.
The Ontario Museum of History and Art is located at 225 S. Euclid Avenue in Ontario. Hours are Thursday and Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum and exhibit is free. To learn more about Built on Water, visit www.ontariomuseum.org/built-on-water/.
