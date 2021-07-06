The Ontario Recreation and Community Services Department has announced that the 24th Annual Summer Concert Series is back this year at Ontario Town Square, located in the heart of downtown Ontario at 224 N. Euclid Avenue.
The concerts will take place each Wednesday at 7 p.m. starting July 7 and continuing through Aug. 25 and will feature a variety of musical styles. All current state and local health guidelines will be followed to ensure patron safety.
The lineup:
July 7 -- Queen Nation (Queen tribute)
July 14 -- Anything for Salinas (Selena tribute)
July 21 -- DSB (Journey tribute)
July 28 -- Azucar (Latin music)
Aug. 4 -- Kenny Metcalf as Elton John (Elton John tribute)
Aug. 11 -- The Fallen Electric (2020 Battle of the Bands winner) and Britain's Finest (Beatles tribute)
Aug. 18 -- Soto (Latin music)
Aug. 25 -- Mariachi Los Reyes (Mariachi)
The concerts are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendees will need to bring their own blankets and chairs.
For more information, visit www.OntarioCA.gov/SpecialEvents or contact the Ontario Recreation and Community Services Department at (909) 395-2020.
