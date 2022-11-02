Orleans will be performing at Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Orleans gained fame for creating such hits as "Still the One,” "Love Takes Time" and "Dance With Me.”
The special guests at the concert will be Peter Beckett (the voice of Player) and Walter Egan.
Lewis Family Playhouse is located at 12505 Cultural Center Drive in Victoria Gardens.
For more information, visit cityofrc.us/vgcc or call (909) 477-2752.
