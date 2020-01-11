Local residents are invited to follow the yellow brick road to the Lewis Library and Technology Center on Tuesday, Jan. 14 for an "OZ" event.
The free celebration, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m., will include crafts, games, and face painting.
"Dorothy" will attend the event and will be available for photos.
For every 15 items checked out during the event, attendees can earn an inflatable Tin Man's axe and a chance to win a grand prize.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana. For more information, call (909) 574-4500 or visit sbclib.org.
