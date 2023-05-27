Ozomatli will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Thursday, June 1.
Ozomatli has gained fame for its eclectic musical style, which includes elements of Latin, hip hop, salsa, cumbia, samba, funk, merengue, R&B, and other genres. The band has won two Grammy Awards and a Latin Grammy.
Because this is a special Backyard show, sponsored by Stater Bros., tickets are only $9.25 each for unreserved general admission.
Daring Greatly will be the special guest.
For more information, visit www.toyota-arena.com.
