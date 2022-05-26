Ozuna, a best-selling Puerto Rican singer and rapper, will be appearing at the Toyota Arena in Ontario on Nov. 10.
The local concert will be part of his Ozutochi World Tour.
Ozuna has been actively releasing new music since the beginning of 2022. After starting the year with a collaboration of “Santo” with Christina Aguilera, he released “Deprimida,” whose music video had 57 million views on YouTube within a month of its release.
Most recently, Ozuna and the breakout artist and Latin Grammy nominee Boza united their talents in a new single titled “Apretaito.”
Tickets are on sale via www.ozutochitour.com and ticketmaster.com.
