Fontana High School graduate Daniel Hendrick has built a long and distinguished career as a world-renowned opera singer.
Now, sadly, like so many other performers, he has struggled financially because of the coronavirus pandemic. But amid the turmoil, an unexpected bit of good news brightened his life recently.
Way back in 1976, Hendrick lost his Fohi class ring, and he thought he would never see it again.
"I loved that ring; I had it custom made with my initials inside," he said.
This month, he took notice when, on the "Fohi Alumni and Friends" Facebook page, Dennis Parton posted this message: "I found this ring on our old high school campus guessing around 1986. I completely had forgotten about it. Initials inside are DH. Message me if you know who it is."
Hendrick knew instantly whose ring it was, and today, 44 years after it was lost, his ring is back in his possession.
"Thank you Dennis Parton for finding my ring and posting it," Hendrick said.
Hendrick, who now lives in San Diego, will certainly be proud to wear his Fohi ring when he is able to perform again -- but there is no indication when that might happen.
Over the years, the tenor has received standing ovations for his singing at venues throughout the world, including New York, New Orleans, San Francisco, Bonn, Istanbul, Tokyo, Seoul, Paris, Vancouver, and Mexico City.
Plus, he was a full-time music teacher, and his wife, Pilar Montaño, operated an art studio. Her paintings were featured in a museum in Spain, and other paintings were seen in exhibitions in China and Spain. But now the art studio -- like Hendrick's singing occupation -- has been shut down.
"She informed her landlord that she would not be able to pay the rent for April due to the virus closing her down," Hendrick said. "Fortunately, the landlord had the great idea of trading a painting for her rent … so a unexpected blessing came in a difficult moment."
Hendrick said his teaching career has suffered, but he has been able to continue to teach some students via FaceTime. Any persons who would be interested in taking FaceTime lessons from Hendrick can contact him on Facebook @ DanielHendrickSR.
In the meantime, Hendrick provided some positivity over the past weekend by setting up speakers, standing in front of his wife's studio, and delivering an impromptu free concert, delighting neighbors and passersby who listened and applauded. A clip of his performance was seen on a local ABC affiliate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.