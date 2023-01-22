Paquita y Sus Amigos will be performing at Toyota Arena in Ontario on Saturday, Jan. 28 as part of “La Ultima Parada Tour.”
The show will also include Lorenzo De Monteclaro, Julio Preciado, El Mimoso, and special guest Exequiel Pena.
Paquita is a 75-year-old Mexican singer, songwriter, and actress. She is well known for singing rancheras and other Mexican genres, and has performed in the Inland Empire on several occasions.
For more information, visit toyota-arena.com.
