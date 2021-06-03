The San Bernardino County Library system has partnered with the county's regional parks to offer live performances at Glen Helen Regional Park as part of the Summer Reading Program.
The family-friendly performances, which take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from June 7 through July 28, will also be livestreamed on the County Library Facebook page.
Performers will vary each day and the shows will begin at 4 p.m., but residents are invited to arrive early for pre-show activities, including a scavenger hunt and a DJ.
Participants in the Summer Reading Program will receive a lanyard and tag when they register. They can show this lanyard at the gatehouse of Glen Helen Park for $2 off the vehicle admission price (normally $8, $6 with discount). Signups for the Summer Reading Program are offered through Beanstack at sbclib.beanstack.org.
----- THE SHOWS will include:
Monday, June 7 -- Ken Frawley: Variety Show
Wednesday, June 9 -- Full Spectrum: Bubble-ology
Monday, June 14 -- Party Puppets
Wednesday, June 16 -- Pacific Animal Productions
Monday, June 21 -- Full Spectrum: Electricity Show
Wednesday, June 23 -- Arty Loon: Magic Show
Monday, June 28 -- Mobile Zoo of Southern California
Wednesday, June 30 -- Michael Rayner: Wacky Juggling Show
Wednesday, July 7 -- Pacific Animal Productions
Monday, July 12 -- Thor's Reptiles
Wednesday, July 14 -- Powerhouse Dance
Monday, July 19 -- Full Spectrum: It's Not Magic
Wednesday, July 21 -- Noteworthy Puppets
Monday, July 26 -- Full Spectrum: Animal Show
Wednesday, July 28 -- Wacko: Magic Show
Free Kona Ice will be given to the first 100 people to visit the County Library booth starting at 3 p.m. on each performer day.
The park is located at 2555 Glen Helen Parkway in San Bernardino.
For more information about the park, call (909) 887-7540 or visit parks.sbcounty.gov/glenhelenregionalpark.
