Inland Valley Repertory Theatre (IVRT) will be presenting a livestreaming benefit performance of the musical play “I Do! I Do!” on three days in May.
A montage of 50 years of marriage, the play is told in song, story and dance by actors from IVRT along with Center Stage Theater in Fontana. Other contributors include Ophelia's Jump Productions, 3D Theatricals, and the Chance Theater.
Proceeds from this performance will benefit each of the participating nonprofit theatre companies.
“Local and regional theatres were hit so hard in 2020,” said Donna Marie Minano, executive director of IVRT. “This production gives us all a chance to work together and help each other through this year. Theatre begets theatre and it’s an honor to create art for our community."
This uniquely filmed virtual production will be offered on Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m., Sunday, May 2 at 2 p.m., and Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m.
This play follows one couple (Agnes and Michael) over more than 50 years -- from the altar to retirement.
“IVRT’s streaming production will include several actors playing Agnes and Michael at various ages and is set in contemporary times,” Director Frank Minano said. “While we are giving it a contemporary approach, the musical vignettes by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, adapted from the play ‘The Fourposter,’ will continue to pay tribute to the Golden Age of Broadway.”
Todd and Jennifer Vigiletti from Center Stage Fontana will be among the cast members.
Others include Sandra Rice and Jeffrey Ricca, Bobby Collins, Jessie Pyle, TJ and Jeanette Dawson, Patrick and Tiffany Berg McMahon, Casey Long, Jamie Kaufman, Kim Eberhardt and Chris Lindsey, Beatrice Casagran and Randy Lopez, Benny Perez and Lisa Dyson, Walt Schaefer and Ann Thomas, Frank and Donna Marie Minano.
Tickets are $27 and can be purchased by phone Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at (909) 859-4878 or online 24/7 at www.ivrt.org.
