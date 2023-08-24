Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake will be performing at Toyota Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Wickham and Lake, two popular Christian musicians, are coming to Ontario as part of their Summer Worship Nights Tour.
Wickham, a Grammy Award-Nominated artist and leader in the modern worship movement, is promoting his new album “I Believe.”
For more information, visit toyota-arena.com.
