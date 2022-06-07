Pianist Robert Thies will perform on June 11.

The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra will be presenting “An Evening of Classical Piano” featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Robert Thies on Saturday, June 11.
The show will include music by Beethoven and Brahms as well as Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
In addition, Thies will play Danae Vlasse’s 2020 composition “Serenade pour Simon” in an ensemble performance with members of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra.
The event will be at the San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium, 701 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue in San Bernardino.
Tickets are available at www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or by calling the box office at (909) 381-5388.
