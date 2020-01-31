Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana will be hosting the San Bernardino County Black History Month Parade in Fontana on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on the corner of Summit and Citrus avenues and will proceed south to the Home Depot parking lot at Sierra Lakes Parkway, where the Black History Month Expo will take place.
This upcoming year, Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana will be honoring "Phenomenal Women" during the parade, which will have a theme of "Who Runs the World?"
Persons wanting to honor a "Phenomenal Woman" are invited to send information about her (and a photo for the media) to www.concernedcitizens4nofontana@gmail.com prior to the event.
The grand marshal for the parade will be California Treasurer Fiona Ma.
Also, Sharon Braxton will serve as the "Trail Blazer" grand marshal. Braxton was one of the first female African American barrel racers in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. She is also a decorated trick rider, horse breeder, rodeo announcer and riding exhibition organizer. Now in her 70s, Braxton has retired from riding but has stayed active by volunteering her time teaching the next generation of cowgirls and cowboys at various riding clinics in Southern California.
