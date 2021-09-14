Popular entertainers will be providing lots of excitement for local residents at the Fontana Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18.
La Gran Fiesta, a free, family fun event, will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard in Fontana.
World-renowned Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar will be performing on the main stage, along with Mexican folk fusion band Las Cafeteras.
The programming will also feature artist and community booths, interactive art activities, loteria game, and food and beverage options.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets so they can relax and enjoy the musical performances on the stage.
For more information about La Gran Fiesta, call Fontana Cultural Arts at (909) 349-6975 or visit Arts.Fontana.org.
