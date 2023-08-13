Post Malone will be performing at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore, located just north of Fontana, on Saturday, Aug. 19.
The hugely popular hip-hop/rap star will be appearing as part of his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” North American tour.
Malone’s fifth full-length album, “Austin,” was recently released, along with his new single, “Mourning.”
At the age of 28, Malone has sold 80 million records and has won 10 Billboard Music Awards and three American Music Awards.
Back in 2021, Malone visited Auto Club Speedway in Fontana to shoot scenes that appeared in his “Motley Crew” video.
For information about tickets for the Glen Helen show, visit livenation.com.
