February has been designated “Love Your Library Month” at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana.
The library will be giving away Funko Pop key chain characters (while supplies last) for every 30 items checked out during the month of February, said Librarian Stephanie Ramos.
In addition, the library will holding a free “Wonderland” event on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m.
The library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue.
For more information about any events or activities at the library, call (909) 574-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.