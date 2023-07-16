The City of Fontana’s summer concert series will continue on Thursday, July 20 with Kings of Queen, a Queen tribute band.
The free show will start at 7 p.m. at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs, and they can also enjoy food vendors and crafts.
The final summer concert of the year will be held on July 27 and will feature Dreaming of You, a tribute to Selena.
For more information about the concert series, visit SummerConcerts.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6934.
